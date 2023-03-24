Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
CTAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Capita in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.
