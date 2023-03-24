Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. 312,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 972,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $989.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 666,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 378,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.