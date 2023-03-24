Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 1.5%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 51,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 83,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.