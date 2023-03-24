CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,843,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

