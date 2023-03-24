Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Buys C$48,560.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
TSE CVE opened at C$21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.72 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.25.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.