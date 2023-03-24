Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Buys C$48,560.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.72 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.64.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.