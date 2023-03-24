Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.26 and traded as high as C$8.70. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 843,257 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.64%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

