Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 2.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 280,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,591,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 76.7% during the third quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.