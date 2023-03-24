Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 90 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.18. 236,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average is $246.62. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

