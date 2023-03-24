Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 4,309,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,511,207. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

