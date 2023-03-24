Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 15,812,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391,256. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

