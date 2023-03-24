Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 30.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 243.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.27. The company had a trading volume of 108,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.58. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.