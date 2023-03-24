Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 23,385 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 143,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

