Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,946 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,361 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.