ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson Sells 14,476 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 908,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,565 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

