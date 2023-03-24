Charif Souki Sells 778,700 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,814,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tellurian alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

Tellurian Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 16,146,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.