Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.66.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
