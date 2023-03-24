Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

