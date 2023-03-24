Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.25

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 134648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Chegg Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

