Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 17th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$8.75 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$8.70 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.46. The company has a current ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

