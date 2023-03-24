Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Lowered to C$15.75 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Shares of CHW opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 49.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.14.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
