Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.80

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 21371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a current ratio of 49.11 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The firm has a market cap of C$155.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

About Chesswood Group

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

