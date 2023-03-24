Chico Wealth RIA Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. General Mills makes up about 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 1,177,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,937. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

