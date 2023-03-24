Chico Wealth RIA Sells 387 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Chico Wealth RIA trimmed its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 132,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,650. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

