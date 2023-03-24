China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
