China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CYD opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

