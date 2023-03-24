China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CYD opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $12.09.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
