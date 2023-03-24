Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,344. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.