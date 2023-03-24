CIBC Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

AGF Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

