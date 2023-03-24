Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,118. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

