Citigroup Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus list rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General stock opened at $202.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

