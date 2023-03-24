CKW Financial Group Acquires Shares of 550 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $205.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,041,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

