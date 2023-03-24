CKW Financial Group Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $454,740,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 318,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

