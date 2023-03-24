CKW Financial Group Has $77,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.