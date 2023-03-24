CKW Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CKW Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

