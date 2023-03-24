Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

