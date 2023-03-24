Clover Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $136,463.96 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $31.73 million and approximately $136,463.96 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00353666 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.12 or 0.25705665 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,182,275 coins and its circulating supply is 311,289,313 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

