CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Insider Acquires £28,850 in Stock

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) insider Geoff Barnes acquired 5,000 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £28,850 ($35,429.20).

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 467.80. The company has a market cap of £85.54 million, a PE ratio of 3,857.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CML Microsystems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 596 ($7.32).

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Read More

