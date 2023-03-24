Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 11.0 %
NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.45 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.