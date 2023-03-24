Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.45 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

