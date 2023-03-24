Coin98 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.79 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Coin98 has a market cap of $48.29 million and $12.79 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.01185746 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.01530940 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars.

