Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
