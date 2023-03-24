Colorado Capital Management Inc. Invests $466,000 in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 819.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.