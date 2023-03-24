Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 5.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $434.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

