Colorado Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $170.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

