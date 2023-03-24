Colorado Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 297,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $53.46 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

