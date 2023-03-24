Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

