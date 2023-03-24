Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $35.97 on Friday. 9,586,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

