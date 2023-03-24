Comparing Bakkt (BKKT) & Its Competitors

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bakkt to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 1902 12667 26325 603 2.62

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 58.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$577.40 million -0.21 Bakkt Competitors $1.89 billion $233.20 million 7.35

Bakkt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 68.56% 61.27% Bakkt Competitors -59.28% -99.50% -10.07%

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, indicating that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bakkt rivals beat Bakkt on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

