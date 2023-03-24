Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.73

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 157079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.44) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.34) to GBX 1,625 ($19.96) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Compass Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

