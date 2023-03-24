CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 434,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 216,468 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
CompoSecure Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $584.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.
Insider Activity at CompoSecure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,347 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.