CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 434,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 216,468 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $584.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,512,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,512,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 21,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $106,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,649,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,472,545 shares of company stock worth $13,937,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,347 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

