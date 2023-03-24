Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 261,158 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 146,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,107. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

