Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,102 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 2.19% of Ciena worth $165,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,516 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 392,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

