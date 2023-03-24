Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,026,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,172 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $107,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,886.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,033,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 247,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

BAH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

